Rescue Mission of Utica awarded $100K for emergency shelter renovations

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Rescue Mission has been awarded $100,000 in state funding to make repairs to its emergency shelter on Rutger Street.
The money will help fund window replacements, masonry work and painting the outside of the building.
The men’s shelter has 59 beds and offers meals, clothing and other resources like counseling and job training.
The Mission says their shelter is the only one of its kind between Syracuse and Schenectady.
This is part of the $128 million in the state budget allocated to the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.