Rescue Mission of Utica preparing to feed hundreds on Christmas Day

UTICA, N.Y. – Members of the Rescue Mission of Utica were in the kitchen working hard on Thursday preparing for the agency’s Christmas dinner on Sunday.
The agency offers dine-in and delivery options on Christmas and expects to feed more than 400 people at the Mission and deliver more than 700 meals. With so much food to prepare, the Mission is still accepting donations of canned goods, non-perishable items and pre-packaged pies through Friday.
Operations Manager Ernie Talerico says donors and volunteers make the Christmas dinner possible.
“We couldn't do this without such a great community. We have donors and people that volunteer and we couldn't do it without them. We have such a great staff that have giving hearts and that are there to serve our people and our community also comes through and helps us during these times,” he said.
Meal delivery requests are still being accepted through Friday at 11 a.m. To make a request, call 315-735-1645 ext. 2100 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.