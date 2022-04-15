Rescue Mission of Utica preparing to-go meals for Easter Sunday

 Skip to main content
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission of Utica is gearing up for the Easter weekend, and will soon be preparing meals that will be offered, takeout only, on Sunday.

The staff is preparing enough food to feed about 400 people on Easter Sunday.

The menu will include ham, sweet potatoes, rolls and desserts.

Wendy Goetz, executive director of the rescue mission, says the economic climate has created more of a need locally.

“I think right now a lot of need is created by inflation. Wherein families' purchasing power and an individual's purchasing power has just been greatly reduced due to the higher prices of food and other necessities,” said Goetz.

The to-go ham dinners will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at the mission, located at 293 Genesee St.

