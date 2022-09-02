Rescue Mission of Utica receives $1,000 award to help support food services

UTICA, N.Y. – Rescue Mission of Utica has received a $1,000 Community Health Award from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to support their food services program.
The Rescue Mission serves three meals per day every day of the year to those in need.
As food prices continue to rise with inflation, more people are turning to the Mission for help.
“With inflation pushing the cost of food, gas, and other goods to a higher level, there is an even greater need for food security,” explains Susan Woods, Rescue Mission of Utica development director. “We provide three meals daily and food bags three times per week through our Butala Food Pantry so meals can be prepared at home. We are trusted providers of quality care to the most vulnerable in our community.”
The Excellus BCBS Community Health Award program helps support local organizations that promote health. The company chooses award recipients through a competitive application process.
“We recognize that addressing social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, is vital to the health and wellbeing of our communities and we are pleased to support the Rescue Mission of Utica with this essential community health funding,” said Eve Van de Wal, Utica regional president of Excellus BCBS.
The Excellus BCBS Utica region encompasses Clinton, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and St. Lawrence counties.