Retired German firefighter bikes across US to raise money for children with rare diseases

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A retired firefighter from Germany who is biking across the country to raise money for sick children made a stop at the Herkimer Fire Department on Thursday.
Jorg Richter started his 5,000-mile bike ride in San Francisco and will end in New York City next month.
Richter says he’s always dreamed of traveling across the United States.
“I always dreamed about cycling the U.S. since I was a kid. I'm 62, so I grew up with Apollo and moon landing and all that stuff and I always had the idea about cycling from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Statue of Liberty, but that was always postponed. But when my three best friends died more or less in a row in 2014, I said, well that’s on the bucket list,” Richter said.
Money Richter raises during his ride will benefit Care-for-Rare America, an organization that helps children diagnosed with rare diseases.
