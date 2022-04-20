Revere Copper Products recognized as historic local business

ROME, N.Y. – Revere Copper Products in Rome has been added to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry in recognition of its long-lasting contribution to the community.
To be included in the registry, businesses must have been in operation for at least 50 years. The original company was founded by Paul Revere in 1801, and its headquarters was established in Rome in 1928 after merging with other copper manufacturers.
Revere manufacturers copper parts used in the architectural, automotive, medical and electrical industries, among others.
“I’m proud that this business, which employs more than 300 people and is entirely worker-owned, continues to produce copper products in the City of Rome for use in important fields like telecommunications and electrical transmission,” said Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, who nominated the business for inclusion earlier this year. “I was more than happy to nominate this firm for inclusion in the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry and hope more New Yorkers learn about the industrial history of the Mohawk Valley and participants in our region’s important manufacturing economy today.”
The registry program provides educational and promotional assistance to help ensure the continued viability and success of the designated businesses.
The program is coordinated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.