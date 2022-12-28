Rewards will be given to those who report pandemic related fraud with increased penalties for the crime

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package on Wednesday, that will increase rewards for reporting pandemic-related fraud and increase penalties for fraud that occurs during state emergencies like the COVID.
These new laws are an attempt to keep individuals from committing this crime while encouraging the reporting of it at the same time.
"We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance for fraud, especially in our most critical times of need. These new laws will protect New Yorkers and incentivize them to report fraud and assist with recovery efforts while cracking down on bad actors and their deceitful attempts to turn a profit during emergencies," Hochul said.
As of now, citizens can file civil lawsuits on behalf of the government to help uncover the fraud and may be rewarded a percentage of any money that is recovered. The new law allows individuals to be eligible for even more money if fraud occurred during a state of emergency.