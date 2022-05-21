 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
256 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

MADISON               ONEIDA                ONONDAGA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HAMILTON, ONEIDA, ROME, SYRACUSE,
AND UTICA.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 95 expected.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Ride Safe with Bike Safety Rodeo

  • 0
Bike safety Rodeo

MOHAWK, N.Y. - As the weather continues to get nicer that means more kids will be taking a stroll on their bikes. Earlier today the Mohawk Valley American Legion and the Herkimer elks lodge team up to hold their 35th annual bike safety rodeo.

Kids were able to learn about bike safety and then take a ride around an obstacle course where they had to pick up and deliver a newspaper. Take a trip through a rain shower... And of course, crossing the finish line. Event organizers said getting the community involved and getting kids outside is their goal.

It's getting the kids outside too, getting them off their tablets and phones. it's good exercise for them and teaching them safety at the same time, Chairman of the Bike Safety Rodeo Bernie Summer said. It's been fun, I've been doing it for 35 years anything for the kids to see them having fun it's fun it makes it worth it."

This is great. I mean there is not much for these kids to do anymore. For these guys to do this is pretty great, Parent Jeff Judge said.

Over 50 kids were in attendance this afternoon raining from ages three to fourteen. The Mohawk valley fire department was also there to teach kids about fire safety and help keep them safe at all times.

 

Recommended for you