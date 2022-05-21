Ride Safe with Bike Safety Rodeo

MOHAWK, N.Y. - As the weather continues to get nicer that means more kids will be taking a stroll on their bikes. Earlier today the Mohawk Valley American Legion and the Herkimer elks lodge team up to hold their 35th annual bike safety rodeo.
Kids were able to learn about bike safety and then take a ride around an obstacle course where they had to pick up and deliver a newspaper. Take a trip through a rain shower... And of course, crossing the finish line. Event organizers said getting the community involved and getting kids outside is their goal.
“It's getting the kids outside too, getting them off their tablets and phones. it's good exercise for them and teaching them safety at the same time,” Chairman of the Bike Safety Rodeo Bernie Summer said. It's been fun, I've been doing it for 35 years anything for the kids to see them having fun it's fun it makes it worth it."
“This is great. I mean there is not much for these kids to do anymore. For these guys to do this is pretty great,” Parent Jeff Judge said.
Over 50 kids were in attendance this afternoon raining from ages three to fourteen. The Mohawk valley fire department was also there to teach kids about fire safety and help keep them safe at all times.