Rome brewery holding 'Love Notes to Ukraine' fundraiser

ROME, N.Y. – Copper City Brewing Company in Rome is holding a fundraiser this weekend to help children and older adults in Ukraine.
‘Love Notes to Ukraine’ will be held at the brewery starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The brewery will donate $1 for every beer served at the event. The money raised will be donated to The Kyiv Palace of Children and Youth, which helps orphaned children and the elderly who have been abandoned during the war.
There will be live music and raffles at the event as well.
“Come in and get a beer and that's part of your donation right there. We will give a dollar, put a couple dollars towards a gift basket and hopefully you win one of those. A great way to spend the afternoon. Really, it's an all-day event, all day to get it done,” said Copper City co-owner Danny Frieden.
The brewery is located at 1111 Oneida St. in Rome.