Rome brings more holiday cheer to the area with second decorating contest

ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome will begin on Dec. 1 to spread the holiday spirit this season.
The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
A map of participating homes will be available online starting Dec. 22. That same day, a link will be posted on the city's Facebook page for the People's Choice Award.
All entries must be submitted by Dec. 21. To enter the contest send an email with your address and a photo to Sarah Lokker, Marketing & Special Events Coordinator, by Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
Voting will take place between Dec. 22 and 27 with the winner announced on Dec. 30. The winner will be next year's judge and announced on social media. Anyone who wants to participate in the event must live in Rome.