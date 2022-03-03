Rome eyes Woodhaven development as next American Rescue Plan project

ROME, N.Y. – Rome is planning to use about $4 million of its allocation of American Rescue Plan funds to redevelop the former Woodhaven neighborhood on Park Drive.
The city demolished the dilapidated homes in that area in 2017, and will now focus on upgrading water mains, repairing storm and sanitary systems smoothing road surfaces so new homes can be built. According to Mayor Jacqueline Izzo, Woodhaven Ventures LLC has committed to building 255 single-family homes on the property over the next 15 years.
The design and installation phases of the water system improvements will cost roughly $3.1 million, and the road reconstruction will be about $755,000.
The city is hoping to put the water service contract up for bidding this month and the road construction contract by the summer.
The Common Council will discuss the request to use ARPA funds for this project at its next meeting on Wednesday, March 9.