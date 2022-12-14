 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could
bring down branches. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Rome Historical Society hosting 'Airplane Tales II' program on Dec. 21

  • 0
World War II Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- If you're a World War II history buff, the Rome Historical Society will be hosting a program, 'Airplane Tales II' with Aviation Historian, James Coulthart on Dec. 21.

The program will feature a collection of World War II anecdotes, incidents and accidents all with ties to Central New York and the Rome Army Airfield.

Coulthart has spent two years compiling stories from veteran pilots, family accountings, newspaper clippings, online resources and official reports to create the series.

The Rome Historical Society is located at 200 Church Street. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Recommended for you