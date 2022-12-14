Rome Historical Society hosting 'Airplane Tales II' program on Dec. 21

ROME, N.Y. -- If you're a World War II history buff, the Rome Historical Society will be hosting a program, 'Airplane Tales II' with Aviation Historian, James Coulthart on Dec. 21.
The program will feature a collection of World War II anecdotes, incidents and accidents all with ties to Central New York and the Rome Army Airfield.
Coulthart has spent two years compiling stories from veteran pilots, family accountings, newspaper clippings, online resources and official reports to create the series.
The Rome Historical Society is located at 200 Church Street. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.