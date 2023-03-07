Rome Historical Society to host 'Women's Organizations of Rome' program

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Historical Society will host a program, 'Women's Organizations of Rome NY' on Mar. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
The program is being presented by Diane Miller, in recognition of Women's History Month. It will feature the rise of women's social organizations at the turn of the 20th century. Organizations that were formed in Rome and that played a pivotal role in many women's lives and continue to do so today will also be examined.
The Rome Historical Society is located at 200 Church Street in Rome. All are welcome to attend.