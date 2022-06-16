Rome Humane Society offering discounted adoption fees to alleviate overcrowding

ROME, N.Y. – The Humane Society of Rome is offering half-price adoptions this month to help alleviate overcrowding at the shelter and place the dogs, cats and kittens in loving homes.
Employee Sara Tuthill says she hasn’t seen the shelter this full in the 15 years she’s been there, and she has an idea why there have been so many surrenders lately.
“As the moratorium on evictions ended, so did everyone's generosity. And I have seen and heard of quite a few evictions recently, so i do know that is where a number of our animals have come from that reason,” she said.
Because the shelter is so full, they ask that people call ahead of time and speak to an employee before coming in to surrender an animal.
The adoptions will be half-priced this Friday and Saturday, and next Tuesday through Saturday, June 21 - 25.