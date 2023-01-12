 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant

  • Updated
  • 0

The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted to apply for a Restore New York grant to transform a former parachute dry-out facility to a brewery. The building is located on Hangar Road in Rome.

ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative.

The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that is sitting vacant on Hangar Road.

The money would help transform the property into a brewery to be aptly named, Parachute Brewery. The building would also house a community center.

Potential Parachute Brewery location

The Restore New York program provides municipalities with financial assistance to revitalize commercial and residential properties.

The program has already provided $2 million to renovate the building with the mural of Col. Peter Gansevoort at 233 W. Dominick St.

The final application deadline for the next round of grants is Jan. 27.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you