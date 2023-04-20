Rome mayor proposes 11 projects to improve community using ARPA funds

ROME, N.Y. – Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo has recommended 11 projects to be supported by the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The recommendations have been presented to the Rome Common Council and must be approved before moving forward.
Izzo says the funding should be focused on projects that will benefit the community and spur economic development.
"The Administration and Council have been very deliberate in targeting ARPA funds to initiatives which will have the greatest impact on growing our tax base, improving our infrastructure and ensuring the entire community will benefit from the use of these federal dollars,” Izzo said.
The projects include:
- $3 million to renovate the Intensive Care Unit at Rome Health
- $1.2 million for residential support services
- $1 million for a parking canopy over the new parking lot downtown
- $950,000 to renovate Rome Art & Community Center
- $800,000 to replace an engine at Rome Fire Department
- $500,000 to establish a dental hygienist program at the MVCC Rome campus
- $500,000 for sidewalk repairs and improvements
- $300,000 for mental health support services
- $400,000 for water and sanitary service installation from Potter Road to Rome-Westernville Road
- $300,000 for a childcare room at the new YMCA
- $170,000 to improve the clubhouse at Franklyn’s Field
See more details about each proposed project below: