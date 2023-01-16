Rome NAACP continues to honor MLK legacy with annual event

ROME, N.Y. – The Rome chapter of the NAACP held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast and church service on Monday at the Zion Episcopal Church on West Liberty Street.
The breakfast was held at 7:30 a.m. and the church service followed directly after.
The mistress of ceremonies was the Rev. Letta Palmer of the First Baptist Church in Rome.
Rome NAACP President Jacqueline Nelson says its important to remember King’s legacy and continue to strive for equality and tolerance.
“The theme basically today was, there was a quote that he said that ‘in the end we will not remember the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.’ So, what we're saying is that everyone needs to speak up when they hear something that is wrong. Everyone needs to be part of the solution to bring justice and equity to all people,” Nelson said.
The keynote speaker at the vent was the Rev. Jamina Lilley of the Tabernacle of Deliverance in Christ Church in Utica.