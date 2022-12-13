Rome Rescue Mission in need of food and gift donations

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Rescue Mission is in need of food donations for their Christmas meal as well as gift donations for children in need.
They are asking for donations of hams, potatoes, yams, mayo, pasta, sauce, dinner rolls, butter, eggs, juice, fresh fruit, bagels, & items for dressing.
For gifts, they say the most requested presents for girls are educational toys, books, children’s DVDs, Barbies and clothes, dolls, sleeping bags, arts & crafts, nail polish, McDonald’s gift cards, pajamas, slippers, bath & body products, candles, perfume, socks/tights, underwear, hairbrushes. For boys, the most requested gifts are educational toys, cars, trucks, DVDs, science games, watches, boxers, socks, tools, remote control vehicles, hoodies, McDonald's gift cards, video games, pajamas and T-shirts.
The Mission will be open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Breakfast will be served from 9-10 a.m. Takeout will also be available.
“We know there are many who are in need today. It’s not just the homeless who will join us for Christmas dinner. We’ll see people who are just struggling to get by, many needing help for the first time. There will always be people in our community who are hungry. Our doors are open to anyone who would like to enjoy a traditional Christmas meal,” said Matt Miller, Executive Director of the Rome Rescue Mission.
The Rome Rescue Mobile Mission will distribute meals on Dec. 23 as well. Over 800 children received gifts through community donations last year, monetary donations are also accepted.