Rome residents recognized for Halloween spirit in city's first decorating contest

ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome announced the winners of its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest Thursday morning.
Winners were chosen in four categories:
Classiest: 202 Maple St.
Spookiest: 408 W. Bloomfield St.
Most Creative: 7795 Turin St.
Overall Favorite: 802 Elm St.
There was also an honorable mention for 102 Oxford Court.
Earlier this week, the community chose 519 Millbrook Road as the ‘People’s Choice’ winner through an online vote.
A panel of judge's chose the winners in each category. The winning residents will be asked to participate as judges in next year's decorating contest.