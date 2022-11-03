 Skip to main content
Rome residents recognized for Halloween spirit in city's first decorating contest

  • Updated
Overall Favorite.jpg

ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome announced the winners of its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest Thursday morning.

Winners were chosen in four categories:

Classiest: 202 Maple St.

Classiest.jpg

Spookiest: 408 W. Bloomfield St.

Spookiest.jpg

Most Creative: 7795 Turin St.

Most Creative.jpg

Overall Favorite: 802 Elm St.

Overall Favorite.jpg

There was also an honorable mention for 102 Oxford Court.

Honorable Mention

Earlier this week, the community chose 519 Millbrook Road as the ‘People’s Choice’ winner through an online vote.

People's Choice winner

A panel of judge's chose the winners in each category. The winning residents will be asked to participate as judges in next year's decorating contest.

