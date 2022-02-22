Rome Tops closes for the week, will reopen as Grand Union

ROME, N.Y. – The former Tops in Rome is closed until Saturday when it will reopen as Grand Union.
The store was sold as part of the merger between Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32, and will transition to Grand Union along with the locations in Sherrill and Cooperstown.
The store closed on Sunday, Feb. 20 and will reopen Saturday, Feb. 26.
According to the new owners, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the official grand opening will take place next Friday, March 4.