...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations up to
around two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high
as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly
depending on location and elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter
storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and
confidence increases.


Rome's annual 24-hour Salvation Army Red Kettle event begins Friday

Salvation Army

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome's annual 24-hour Salvation Army Red Kettle event will be held on Friday at the Walmart Supercenter on Rome-Taberg Road.

Volunteers and local officials led by Lieutenant, Tabitha Swires of The Salvation Army of Rome will be ringing the bells beginning at 10 a.m. for an entire 24-hour period.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles, raise funds during the holiday season to help meet local needs throughout the year. In Rome, the food pantry, family support programs, seasonal youth programs, and emergency assistance programs will all benefit from the program.

If you don't want to go in person you can make a donation by texting “RomeKettle” to 51555 during the two-day event.

New York State Senator Joseph Griffo and Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo will also be in attendance to help ring bells for the program.

