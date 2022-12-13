Rome's annual 24-hour Salvation Army Red Kettle event begins Friday

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome's annual 24-hour Salvation Army Red Kettle event will be held on Friday at the Walmart Supercenter on Rome-Taberg Road.
Volunteers and local officials led by Lieutenant, Tabitha Swires of The Salvation Army of Rome will be ringing the bells beginning at 10 a.m. for an entire 24-hour period.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles, raise funds during the holiday season to help meet local needs throughout the year. In Rome, the food pantry, family support programs, seasonal youth programs, and emergency assistance programs will all benefit from the program.
If you don't want to go in person you can make a donation by texting “RomeKettle” to 51555 during the two-day event.
New York State Senator Joseph Griffo and Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo will also be in attendance to help ring bells for the program.