Rome's annual Drums Along the Mohawk event ending after 41 years

ROME, N.Y. – Drums Along the Mohawk, an iconic summer event in Rome, is coming to an end after 41 years. The committee that organizes the event has decided to retire, according to a post on social media.
People would travel to Rome each year to watch Drum Corps International perform at the Rome Free Academy stadium on Turin Street. Many also remember watching practices at the New York State School for the Deaf and other locations around the city leading up to the performance.
It is unclear at this time why the committee decided to retire but NEWSChannel 2 has reached out for more information.
The Facebook post read, in part:
"We would like to thank the people of the city of Rome, the area sponsors and DATM fans around the world for their years of support! We are grateful and hope you find a way to continue supporting the activity and the young people who work so hard every year to delight you in the stands!"
