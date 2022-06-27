Rome's community pools open for summer season

ROME, N.Y. – The community pools in Rome officially opened for the season Monday following especially high temperatures over the weekend.
Tosti Pool, Municipal Pool and the pool at Guyer Field are all open from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Starting July 9, Tosti Pool will be open Saturdays as well from noon to 5 p.m.
Cheryl Smith, aquatics director for the city, says she’s been in touch with the health department to make sure any remaining guidelines were met this season.
While the pools are open, lifeguards are still needed. Any high school or college students interested in applying can contact the Rome YMCA at: nfarmer@ymcatrivalley.org.