...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

Relative humidity values this afternoon are expected to be higher
than the last several days, ranging from around 35 to 45 percent
along and north of the New York Thruway Corridor to 45 to 60
percent across the rest of Central New York. Winds will also be
generally 5 to 10 mph through the day. However, very dry fuels
continue to contribute to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across most of Central New York. This is especially
the case across areas where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

Roof repairs nearly finished at Uptown Theatre as part of Utica Prosperity Initiative

UTICA, N.Y. – The Uptown Theatre’s roof will be fully repaired over the next several weeks as part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative, which supports projects that aim to improve the quality of life in the city.

The repair of the theater’s roof is one of the UPI projects, and work is expected to be completed in the next 45 - 60 days.

Funding has been allocated to dozens of other projects and programs as part of the initiative, including:

  • Utica Zoo for the construction of its Welcome Center
  • New Children’s Museum on the Parkway overseen by ICAN for children’s programming
  • St. Francis DeSales Center for childcare expansion
  • Olbiston Apartments revitalization
  • Sidewalks on Culver Avenue
  • Playground sidewalks in West Utica
  • HomeOwnershipCenter for the residential rehabilitation program
  • Utica Place parking garage signage
  • Utica Library for infrastructure and decorative improvements
  • Empowerment Center on James Street for a youth development space

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says more project announcements will be made over the next few months.

