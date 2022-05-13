Roof repairs nearly finished at Uptown Theatre as part of Utica Prosperity Initiative

UTICA, N.Y. – The Uptown Theatre’s roof will be fully repaired over the next several weeks as part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative, which supports projects that aim to improve the quality of life in the city.
The repair of the theater’s roof is one of the UPI projects, and work is expected to be completed in the next 45 - 60 days.
Funding has been allocated to dozens of other projects and programs as part of the initiative, including:
- Utica Zoo for the construction of its Welcome Center
- New Children’s Museum on the Parkway overseen by ICAN for children’s programming
- St. Francis DeSales Center for childcare expansion
- Olbiston Apartments revitalization
- Sidewalks on Culver Avenue
- Playground sidewalks in West Utica
- HomeOwnershipCenter for the residential rehabilitation program
- Utica Place parking garage signage
- Utica Library for infrastructure and decorative improvements
- Empowerment Center on James Street for a youth development space
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says more project announcements will be made over the next few months.