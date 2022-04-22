Roser Communications to honor local people, businesses with 'Undisputed Excellence Awards'

Roser Communications wants to recognize local community members and small businesses for “undisputed excellence.”
Nominations are now open for the first Undisputed Excellence Awards, where community members can vote on their favorites in four categories - community, entertainment, food and services.
Some of the subcategories include favorite brewery, favorite breakfast spot, favorite car wash and “Hero of the Year.”
The winner in each category will be determined by total votes only.
To see all of the categories and submit your nominations, click here.