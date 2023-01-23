Rotary Club of Utica helps build beds for local children in need

UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica raised more than $3,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that helps build beds for local children in need.
The Rotary held a “Not So Silent Night” auction to raise the money, which went toward bed-making materials, pillows and bedding.
Along with the donation, 38 Rotary members helped the organization build 27 beds.
“We will also be helping with the upcoming delivery of these beds in the very near future,” said Tina Pavlot, Rotary president.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds the beds at the Meyda Lighting warehouse in Yorkville.