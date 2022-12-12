Rotary Club of Utica plants 42 trees over last 2 years

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rotary Club of Utica has planted a total of 42 trees through their 'Urban Tree Project,' which is in its second year.
25 Utica homeowners were able to select from a variety of trees available through the project, which were then planted by the club.
“The City of Utica is blessed by a magnificent treescape that beautifies our city and its neighborhoods. It’s critical that we not only preserve but enhance these gorgeous natural resources. I would like to thank the Rotary Club of Utica and our residents for making sure that our City remains beautiful and unique in addition to environmentally friendly,” Mayor Palmieri said.
The funds for the project came from a golf outing, 'Tees for Trees' hosted by the club and a club community project grant.