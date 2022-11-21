Run, run Rudolph to the Clinton Jingle Jog Saturday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Get in the holiday spirit with the Annual Clinton 5K Jingle Jog, Saturday, Nov. 26.
A T-shirt and goodie bag will be given to the first 200 people who register for the event as well as jingle bells to pin on their bibs.
You can pick up your bib on Friday at Soul Stop from 12 - 6 p.m. or on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. on Williams Street.
First-place medals will be given to the top male and female finishers. Ribbons are given to 2nd and 3rd place winners.
Dressing up is encouraged, race officials recommend things like Santa suits, elf ears, ugly sweaters, or whatever gets you in the holiday spirit! There will also be a best-dressed contest.
The race takes place at the corner of Williams Street and College Street at 8 a.m. To sign up visit the Run Sign Up website.