Safer New York plan unveiled

NEW YORK -- Senator Joe Griffo, Assemblymen, Brian Miller and Robert Smullen, joined other senate and assembly Republicans to unveil their plan to create a Safer New York.
The four-point plan starts with support for law enforcement, including creating a Safer Communities Grant program, repealing halt and allowing the use of familial DNA to give law enforcement more investigatory tools.
They also proposed fixing the state's broken criminal justice system, including rolling back bail and discovery laws, opposing soft-on-crime policies and increasing penalties for habitual repeat offenders.
Point three, cracking down on illegal gun crime. That includes increased funding for gun interdiction efforts, increasing penalties for crimes committed with stolen firearms and amending Raise The Age to ensure 16 and 17-year-olds charged with certain gun or gang-related crimes are prosecuted as adults.
And finally protecting victims and innocent New Yorkers. Republicans propose restricting the release of identifying information, increasing the caps on the Office of Victim Services, reimbursement for crime victims and authorizing judges to set lifetime orders of protection for certain crimes.
This is all part of the Republican's plan to help Rescue New York which they released earlier this month.