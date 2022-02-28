Sangertown Square hosting job fair

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A job fair will be held at Sangertown Square featuring local businesses and organizations hiring for several different positions.
The ‘Get Hired’ job fair will be held on Tuesday, March 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the mall’s center court.
Participating employers include:
- The ARC, Oneida-Lewis Chapter
- Galaxy Media Partners
- Green Empire Farms
- Pyramid Management Group
- United Healthcare
- Upstate Cerebral Palsy
Any other employers interested in participating in the job fair can contact Sangertown’s advertising representative, Tom Kennedy, at 315-410-6643 or tomkennedy@pyramidmg.com.
Several stores in the mall are also hiring and will be accepting applications, including Earthbound Trading Co., Foot Locker, Sicilian Delight and Yankee Candle.