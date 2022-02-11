Santa Rosalia Society gets East Utica chapel back

UTICA, N.Y. – The Santa Rosalia Society is getting its East Utica chapel back after it was foreclosed on due to about $10,000 in back taxes.
Because of the pandemic, the society tax-exempt application has lapsed, and the back taxes piled up.
The congregation couldn’t afford to pay the bill, so the city took the building and put it up for auction.
The society bid on the property and is getting the chapel back. The paperwork has been signed and the deed is being processed, according to the society.
The society has re-applied for their tax-exempt status and the members are looking forward to carrying on the 105-year-old traditions in Utica.