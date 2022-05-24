Saranac Thursday returning this summer in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The summertime tradition “Saranac Thursdays” will return this year following a two-year pandemic hiatus.
The first event will be held on June 2 and will start in the courtyard. Depending on the size, it may be moved to the biergarten, which will be finished in mid-July.
"The support for Saranac Thursdays over the years has been overwhelming. You know, we've rasied a bunch of money for United Way and people just kept saying, 'bring it back bring it back bring it back, so we said let's do it, let's raise a bunch of money for United Way, let's have fun together and get outside and enjoy some beer and enjoy each other's company,” said Fred Matt, president of F.X. Matt Brewing Company.
There will be no cover charge this year, but money from the events will still be donated to the United Way.