 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end
by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Sauquoit School District asks for communities help with mission statement

  • 0
Safety threat unfounded at Sauquoit Valley middle school

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Sauquoit Valley Central School District BOE is asking for the communities help with their mission statement.

Members of the CSD community are being asked to give feedback using a tool called ThoughtExchange. Participants will be able to respond to an open-ended question and assign stars to different ideas, bases on their own opinion. Participants can rate as many thoughts as they would like before moving on to 'discover' where they can see all thoughts that were given, sorted by rating.

All thoughts and stars are confidential, no one's identity will be revealed through ThoughtExchange. To participate, starting Mar. 10 at 8 a.m. click here

Recommended for you