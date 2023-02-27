Sauquoit School District asks for communities help with mission statement

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Sauquoit Valley Central School District BOE is asking for the communities help with their mission statement.
Members of the CSD community are being asked to give feedback using a tool called ThoughtExchange. Participants will be able to respond to an open-ended question and assign stars to different ideas, bases on their own opinion. Participants can rate as many thoughts as they would like before moving on to 'discover' where they can see all thoughts that were given, sorted by rating.
All thoughts and stars are confidential, no one's identity will be revealed through ThoughtExchange. To participate, starting Mar. 10 at 8 a.m. click here.