Save of the Day Foundation collecting donations for Ukrainians

UTICA, N.Y. – The Save of the Day Foundation is collecting donations to support the people of Ukraine.
New clothing, shoes and toiletries can be dropped off at the entrance of the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica Wednesday through Saturday. There is a need for women's and children’s clothes especially.
🚨 DONATE 🚨— Utica Comets (@UticaComets) March 8, 2022
Help the Save of the Day Foundation support Ukrainian refugees by brining NEW clothing donations to the Adirondack Bank Center starting tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/s52GvDQqz4
The donations will be collected on Utica Comets game days or at the Labatt Blue Entrance any other day.
The Save of the Day Foundation is a partnership between the Utica Comets hockey team and the Utica City Football Club.