Scholarship Foundation's Spring Bulb Sale begins

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Region College and Career Scholarship Foundation's, Spring Bulb Sale is now taking place online until May 15. Sales will support and benefit local students through scholarships.
The Herkimer Region College & Career Scholarship Foundation is a not-for-profit community scholarship foundation, where local citizens volunteer their time and work together to generate funds for scholarships. Those scholarships are given to graduates of technical programs in the region. Technical programs include those at Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES or one of the 10 component districts including, Central Valley, Dolgeville, Frankfort-Schuyler, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mount Markham, Owen D. Young, Poland, Richfield Springs and West Canada Valley.
Since 1991, over $200,000 has been given out through more than 350 scholarships, given to students with plans to attend college.