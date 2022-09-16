Sculpture Space CHAIRity auction next weekend

Utica, N.Y.-- Just over two weeks removed from the devastating break-in at sculpture space in Utica, preparations are underway for the studio's annual charity art auction. Executive director Tom Montan says despite the destruction the break-in caused; the aftermath will hopefully bring more people through the door.
"Actually, I think we've got so much coverage in the news and we've done a lot more marketing this year than in the past." Montan said
Many of the works on the tables at sculpture space Friday afternoon were not originally intended to be part of the auction. But following the August 29th break-in, many of the original items to be auctioned were destroyed. This led multiple artists to send in new items, including a work from Cristo, who was a New York City based artist.
According to Montan, "one of our biggest features this year, we have had him in the past, is a Cristo piece we have which is going to be unveiled that night. It’s from Cristo from New York City who just recently passed away. His foundation heard about what happened here and sent us this wonderful print."
This year's event will be different than how the event was held in years past. During the COVID pandemic, the studio was unable to hold the auction in person. So, they instead held it online. Which was extremely successful. So, they will do the same this year, using the in-person event as a launch party.
"The way it's going happen this is this is just a preview party and launching for our online auction which is going to happen for an entire week after the charity launch." Montan said.
To purchase tickets and view some items up for auction, visit: