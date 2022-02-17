Second Chance Tool Store reopens in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Second Chance Tool Store has reopened at its new location on Court Street in Utica.
The shop is run by 50 Forward Mohawk Valley, formerly the Parkway Center, and sells used tools to raise money for the organization’s programs.
"You know cleaning out a loved one's house and they had all these tools and they don’t want to throw them out and they have their own, we're a place for them to get rid of them where they feel like it's a good thing; it'll have a second life for somebody else's use,” says Kelly Walters, executive director of 50 Forward Mohawk Valley.
The shop is located at 717 Court St. and is open Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The store was opened with the help of a $9,500 investment from the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.