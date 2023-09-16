Sen. Griffo Hosts Electronics Recycling and Prescription Drug Drop-Off Event

UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Senator Joseph Griffo (R-C-Rome) partnered with multiple organizations to hold an event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Oneida-Herkimer Recycling Center at 80 Leland Avenue Extension in Utica.
The event included free electronics recycling, a prescription drug drop-off and a paper document shredding station run by Confidata.
The 2023 partners for the recycling and drop-off event include:
- Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority
- Confidata
- NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
- Oneida County Sewer District.
Members of the public had the ability to drop off electronics, bring in their unused or unwanted prescription drugs and bring in up to three boxes, per car, of confidential documents to be shredded.
The event has been taking place for over a decade and Sen. Griffo said it's very important because it gives the community and safe way to recycle unwanted and un-needed things.
"It's an opportunity to be environmentally conscious," Griffo said. "It's a chance to dispose of things you want to get rid of in a proper and safe manner."
Since the event began, over 600,000lbs of electronics have been collected and disposed of properly.
The next scheduled recycling event for Sen. Griffo will likely happen around Earth Day in April 2024.