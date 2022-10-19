Sen. Griffo names Enessa Carbone 'Woman of Distinction' honoree

Local businesswoman, community advocate and attorney, Enessa Carbone, has been honored as a New York State Senate Woman of Distinction.
Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, chooses a woman to honor each year through the Senate’s Women of Distinction program. Enessa was honored during a special ceremony on Monday.
“It is an honor to recognize Enessa as a New York State Woman of Distinction,” said Griffo. “A successful business owner and attorney, Enessa is a community advocate and philanthropist who has made it a priority to help others while also contributing to the economic growth of the City of Utica and the region. Enessa is an exceptional role model who is truly deserving of this honor."
Outside of her work with Carbone Auto Group, Enessa gives back to the community by supporting organizations like The House of the Good Shepherd and the Kelberman Center.
Enessa also played a large part in bringing the Promise Room to Utica, which provides treatment to young children with autism.
She is also on the boards of Mohawk Valley EDGE, Upstate Cerebral Palsy, the Greater Utica Division of the American Heart Association, the United Way of the Mohawk Valley and others.
Along with Christine Martin, Enessa also recently redeveloped a vacant building and turned it into the Westwood Building, which houses an urban market and loft apartments on Genesee Street in Utica.
During Monday’s ceremony, Griffo also gave Senate commendations to Don and Al Carbone. This recognition is reserved for those who make lasting contributions to the community.