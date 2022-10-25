Send your leftover Halloween candy to Troops overseas

UTICA, N.Y. -- Halloween is approaching and we all know what happens after the big day, we all end up with loads of unwanted candy that we don't know what to do with.
So what should you be doing with those treats you so desperately want to eat but know you shouldn't?
Well, one option is to freeze it and save it for next year, but another option is to donate it to our nation's troops, overseas. You can fill out an online donation form with "Operation Gratitude."
The Organization started sending care packages to troops back in 2003. If you want to help brighten a troops day with a little treat this is a perfect way to do that while not wasting any of your unwanted candy at the same time.
To learn more about the organization or fill out a donation form visit this .