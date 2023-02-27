Several free car seat events to be held in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Several free car seat events will be available to those in need starting in March.
A limited number of free car seats will be given to families who are eligible in Oneida County, by appointment only. To be eligible you must be a legal parent/guardian, receive public assistance from Medicaid, Food Stamps, WIC or SNAP and your child must also be present or the pregnant mother needs to be present.
Events will be held on the following dates:
- Mar. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Deerfield Fire Department on Trenton Road in Utica
- Apr. 14 from 1-4 p.m. at the Deerfield Fire Department
- May. 23 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Griffiss International Airport located on Hanger Road in Rome.
To register for one of these events, call 315-798-5229.