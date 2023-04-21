Several local fire departments opening doors to public as part of RecruitNY initiative

Volunteer fire departments across the state are holding open houses over the weekend as part of the 14th annual RecruitNY initiative.
This allows the public to tour the fire stations, watch demonstrations of techniques and even try on some gear.
Many local fire departments are in dire need of volunteers and the initiative aims to get visitors interested in learning more about joining the team.
“This year’s annual RecruitNY campaign comes at a time when we are in need of volunteer firefighters the most,” said FASNY President Edward Tase, Jr. “We invite all New Yorkers to head down to their local departments and see what being a volunteer firefighter is all about. This weekend is a great time to meet neighbors who are volunteer firefighters and learn about how rewarding it is to help the community.”
Several local fire departments will open their doors April 22 and 23 for these events.
For a list of fire departments participating in RecruitNY, click here.