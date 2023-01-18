Shirt design contest held for ninth graders in the Inlet area

INLET, N.Y. -- A Shirt Design Contest is being held for ninth graders in the Adirondack region, in preparation for Community Pride Day, where individuals come together to clean the streets before summertime.
The challenge is to create a design or logo that showcases what community pride means to you. One winner will be chosen and their design will be featured at Community Pride Day which is May 3.
The contest is available to ninth graders in the Town of Webb, Long Lake, Indian Lake, Lake Pleasant and Wells. The deadline to make your submissions is Feb. 17.
A committee will recruit judges who will make their decisions based on creativity and originality. They will select a few designs to be posted on Inlet’s Facebook Page where the public can vote. Voting will run from Feb. 24 to Mar. 24. The design with the highest votes will win and be announced on Mar. 24.
For more details about the contest, visit Inlet's website.