Sign-up event for CNY Memorial Stair Climb slated for Aug. 8

UTICA, N.Y. – The CNY Memorial Stair Climb is looking for more people to participate in the Sept. 10 event, including first responders and members of the public.
The stair climb is held each year in memory of the firefighters, EMTs and police officers who died in the line of duty on 9/11. Participants in the event climb 110 floors, which represent the flights of stairs in the World Trade Center Twin Towers.
Money raised during the stair climb will support the memorial event and benefit first responders and their families.
An event to help boost registration will be held at 16 Stone Brewpub in Utica on Aug. 8. From 5:30 - 8 p.m. People can stop by LiveIt! Downtown on Oriskany Street any time during the event to sign up for the stair climb and participate in giveaways, special offers, challenges, and food and drink specials.
For more information on the stair climb or to register, visit: cnystairclimb.com.