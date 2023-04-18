Signs-ups open for annual 'Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful' initiative

ROME, N.Y. – Teams can now sign up to participate in the annual Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful Great American Cleanup.
Local businesses, organizations and residents can register teams to pick up litter and beautify parks, neighborhoods and waterways across the region.
“A team can be two people, it can be two neighbors who are interested in cleaning up a public space,” said Steve Smith, executive director of Mohawk Valley Economic Development District. “It could be a basketball team, a little league team, a football team or any group; Girl Scouts Boy Scouts or any interested group of people who are interested in keeping their area clean and taking pride in their environment."
Last year, more than 1,700 volunteers removed 3,100 bags of litter across the Mohawk Valley. The goal this year is to collect at least 6,000 bags.
The Rome Clean and Green's Great American Cleanup kickoff is on Earth Day, April 22. Participants can pick up rakes, gloves and garbage bags at City Hall from 9 - 11 a.m. that day. Then the city Department of Public Works will coordinate with Rome Clean and Green to pick up garbage bags at each location.
While April 22 is the Great American Cleanup day event, groups can schedule their cleanup efforts any time through the end of July.
To learn more or to sign up, visit: www.mvedd.org.
To report a site that needs to be cleaned, send the address to: info@mvedd.org.
Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful is a six-county affiliate of the national Keep America Beautiful program.