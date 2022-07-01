Sisters meet for the first time in Rome after finding each other through ancestry site

Two half sisters lived a lifetime apart, but thanks to one of their children's Ancestry.com discovery, social media, they were united in Rome last week.
"We cried the entire day," Kristin Watson said.
"My eyes are swollen because I cried so much," Kristin's half-sister Terri Lynn said.
Terri Lynn is 57 years old and lives in Mission Viejo, California. She was put up for adoption as a baby, and has been looking for her birth family for decades.
"I actually found my birth mother 23 years ago after an 18-year search" Terri said. "My birth father, I knew had passed away in the early '70s. I knew he was an only child. I knew his parents had passed. So that was it...Her stories of him were just they were in love and you know happy together and that he was this really great guy, and that was basically it.
She had no pictures of him.
"In my mind, I had to develop this picture of him," Terri said.
Terri said she had given up hope of finding any connection on her biological father's side of the family until Mother's Day weekend this year.
Terri's newfound half-sister, Kristin Watson, lives in Rome. She also didn't have much information on her father's side of the family. He died when she was four years old.
"Our father passed away when I was four," Kristin said. "Before he met my mother, on his side, my grandparents had passed away. So we didn't have any connection with Dad and no way to get in touch with any known relatives."
Fast-forward to Mother's Day weekend 2022, Kristin's son Justin did an ancestry search. He found the typical items a person searches for. He was more Scottish and Irish than he had thought. But no one could have prepared him for what he uncovered.
"I've always been just kind of interested in my ancestry. It has a list on the app of other people who have taken the test, who share DNA with you," Justin said. "...and I see these people that I don't recognize. I see a Terri and Courtney Lynn."
He dug a little deeper and got the free trial subscription.
"Now I see her dad is my mom's dad," Justin said. "I'm like, 'wow,' and I honestly didn't know what to do. I didn't even know how to tell my mom.
He told his mom. There were tears and excitement.
"Justin started to think a little deeper," his mom, Kristin said. " "He said that the match with my niece now seemed like enough to be a cousin, so he messaged both of them on Facebook and Ancestry and then dug a little deeper and pulled up Terri's family, which...wow! It was a shock when it came to be my dad. My husband was in the background screaming, 'you have a sister, you have a sister!”
"There were some tears on my mom's part," Justin said. "Especially because my mom, growing up thought she never had any siblings and to find out after all this time that she did was just great."
Then Justin used Facebook to find a connection He messaged Courtney, who is a flight attendant.
"I was mid-air in my galley and I got a message from a random person named Justin Watson," Courtney said.
Then another message from Justin came through. It said, "Hey, I think our moms might be sisters."
Courtney, who flew to Rome with her mom last week to meet this family they had been looking for for so long, that finally found them told us, "I had known my mom's story. I was with her when she found her birth mom, so I have kind of been on this entire journey with her."
For Terri, it's a piece of a puzzle that for years, even decades couldn't be found. She had made peace with not finding answers, but still left a clue in case someone might find her!
"When I did my DNA," Terri said, "I put my family tree on there in hopes that maybe a fourth or fifth cousin someday would come out of the woodwork and maybe I would get some type of connection."
Never in her wildest dreams did she think she'd find a sister.
"I am so grateful to Justin because he followed through," Terri said. "He kept looking. I've always been the one looking."
For Kristin, it's a piece of the puzzle she knew in her heart, was missing from her life.
"It's a miracle," both sisters said together.
"The door was shut on my side," Kristin said, " because my mother passed away several years ago, so there was no one to ask to get an answer."
Hundreds of text messages and phone conversations happened between the discovery and the meeting.
The first puzzle piece for Terri, was a picture of her biological father.
"We started talking about pictures," Kristin said. Terri asked if she had one saying she'd never seen her father.
Kristin provided that, and then albums full of photos when Terri came to visit.
The half-sisters discovered similarities, familiarities, and can finish each other sentences.
"It just feels so familiar," Kristin said.
"There are so many times where I've texted her and she has texted me and said, 'do you like this, or that?' - and we both do," Terri said. Both ladies love sunflowers.
Their father, Warren James Knight, better known as 'Jim,' loved music according to their mothers.
"My mom told me he always wanted me to learn to play the piano," Kristin said. Terri is a piano teacher.
The meeting wasn't without anxiety.
"I wanted to be what she wanted me to be," Terri said. "I wanted to live up to her expectation. That was my anxiety, just hopefully being the sister that she wants and needs."
"When I hugged Terri, it was like hugging a piece of my dad," Kristin said.
The two spent time at Nick's Lake in Old Forge, went on a ghost hunt in Rome, and visited their father, Warren James Knight's grave at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Rome, while Courtney and Terri were visiting from the west coast.
And to think, if their children hadn't helped to make the connection, they might have spent a lifetime never knowing the other existed.
"Just to see my mom's whole adoption journey to come complete circle," Courtney said, "We are all very grateful for Justin going on Ancestry, finding us and reaching out."
We reached out to Ancestry.com. They sent this statement, "We're thrilled that Ancestry was able to play a role in connecting Kristin with her birth family. We hope they can continue to explore their family history together and we wish them the best."
This trip to Rome likely won't be the last connection for these two families.
"We are filling in our lifetime, but looking forward to a lifetime together," both sisters agreed.