Sitrin vying for $25K grant to bolster military program

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The Sitrin Military Program is one of 200 national finalists in the running for a $25,000 grant through the State Farm Neighborhood Assist initiative.
People must vote on the nonprofits they believe deserve the money.
Sitrin says they will use the funds to build a cabin at Camp Sitrin for veterans and their families.
“Veterans love Camp Sitrin for its peaceful environment where they can get away from everyday stresses and past trauma experienced in war,” Jackie Warmuth, vice president of clinical development, said. “Our veterans have asked for a cabin for many years; this grant would allow for the first – the model – of what Sitrin hopes to have as the ‘Cabin Community at Camp Sitrin.’”
Voting has started and will continue through Friday, May 6.
To cast a vote, click here.