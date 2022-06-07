Sitrin wins $25,000 grant to buy first cabin at camp for veterans

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Sitrin Health Care Center has won a $25,000 grant from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program, which will allow for the purchase of a new cabin at Camp Sitrin.
Sitrin plans to make a cabin community at Camp Sitrin, which is a 142-acre property used for the military rehabilitation program. Sitrin holds retreats and events at the property annually and hopes the cabin community will allow more veterans to enjoy the offerings.
“We are very grateful to everyone who voted for Sitrin, and to State Farm for this opportunity to enhance the lives of post-9/11 veterans being treated through the Sitrin Military Program,” said Rosemary Bonacci, vice president of the Sitrin Foundation and communications. “Veterans have asked for cabins where they can spend time with their families in a natural setting; such experiences nurture and strengthen family relationships, while also helping them reintegrate into civilian life.”
Sitrin was one of 100 grant winners out of 4,000 submissions nationwide by receiving enough votes online.