Six children will 'Shop with an Inlet Cop' Dec. 15

INLET, N.Y. -- Six inlet children will have the opportunity to 'Shop with a Cop' on Dec. 15.
Each child will receive $100 which they can use to shop for gifts for their family members at the Inlet Department Store/ACE Hardware with Inlet police officers. The police officers will then take the kids to the Town Hall where they can wrap their gifts and enjoy some pizza.
Sergeant Lindfield, the Inlet Youth Commission and Fulton Chain Trifecta are working together to make the event possible. They hope to make it an annual event.