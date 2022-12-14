Six kids participated in 'Shop with a Cop' on Tuesday in the Town of Webb

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- The Town of Webb Police Department with the Benevolent Association held their 'Shop with a Cop' event on Tuesday, where children purchased items for their family members.
Each child was given a gift card to buy the items along with a gift bag full of small items from Kurt Gardner Studios. After the shopping was done a pizza party was held where the kids got to wrap their gifts with the officers.
The program's goal is to help kids who are less fortunate or that need a little help around the holidays. It gives them an opportunity to give during the holidays and have a fun experience.