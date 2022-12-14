 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could
bring down branches. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Six kids participated in 'Shop with a Cop' on Tuesday in the Town of Webb

  • 0
Shop with a Cop

'Shop with a Cop'

1 of 3

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- The Town of Webb Police Department with the Benevolent Association held their 'Shop with a Cop' event on Tuesday, where children purchased items for their family members.

Each child was given a gift card to buy the items along with a gift bag full of small items from Kurt Gardner Studios. After the shopping was done a pizza party was held where the kids got to wrap their gifts with the officers.

The program's goal is to help kids who are less fortunate or that need a little help around the holidays. It gives them an opportunity to give during the holidays and have a fun experience.

Recommended for you